Missing Chemamawin teenager found safe after exhaustive 13-day search: RCMP

A missing teenager from Chemamawin Cree Nation has been found safely.

The 17-year-old was last seen the evening of May 23 on Sesame Street in Easterville. He was reported missing two days later.

RCMP said officers and community members spent 13 days searching for the teen. This included a number of police resources such as Search and Rescue, police dogs, and a remotely piloted drone.

RCMP Air Services also helped with the search by flying officers in and out of the community.

Search teams from surrounding First Nations helped look for the teenager on foot. Searches were also conducted by helicopter, boat, and ATV. Officers canvassed the community door-to door.

RCMP also brought in the Office of the Fire Commissioner and Canadian Rangers to assist with the search.

On Thursday, June 8, RCMP Search and Rescue returned to Chemamawin Cree Nation to coordinate the ground search being led by community members. Later that day, the teenager was found at a residence in the area.

RCMP said they used a lot of resources in the search.

“A large number of RCMP officers and resources were deployed to the community over the last week and half to help with search efforts. Every officer was committed to locating the teen and we are very pleased that he was found safely,” said Superintendent Ryan Mitchell, District Commander of the Manitoba’s RCMP North District in a news release.

“I also recognize and thank all of the community members and others who devoted their time and energy to the search,” the release said.