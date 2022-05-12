Missing Dauphin teen last seen going to school, RCMP say

Dauphin RCMP say they are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday.

RCMP said Kymora Jenai Joseph was last seen going to school at 10 a.m. and has not made contact with her family since. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

Joseph is five-foot-six, weighs 160 lbs, and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.