WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP say an elderly couple from Morris who were reported missing after they left for a drive in rural Manitoba on Thursday has been found safe.

Friday night, in a tweet, RCMP said Brian Watt, 88, and Evelyn Watt, 83 were safely. They thanked the public and the media for their assistance. No other details were given.

The couple was reported missing early Friday morning after they did not return home from a countryside drive Thursday afternoon. Police said officers and family members had been concerned for their well-being.