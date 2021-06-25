Advertisement
Missing elderly couple from Morris found safe: RCMP
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 10:36AM CST Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 10:00PM CST
Brian and Evelyn Watt have not returned home from a drive out in the countryside Thursday afternoon, and family and RCMP are concerned about the couple's well-being. (Image soerce: Manitoba RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP say an elderly couple from Morris who were reported missing after they left for a drive in rural Manitoba on Thursday has been found safe.
Friday night, in a tweet, RCMP said Brian Watt, 88, and Evelyn Watt, 83 were safely. They thanked the public and the media for their assistance. No other details were given.
The couple was reported missing early Friday morning after they did not return home from a countryside drive Thursday afternoon. Police said officers and family members had been concerned for their well-being.