Missing Flin Flon woman found dead

A missing Flin Flon woman, who has been missing since Dec. 31, has been found dead.

Kara Fosseneuve, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31. RCMP said she was last seen leaving a home on Dadson Row in Flin Flon, adding she left on foot and didn’t have her cell phone.

On Monday, RCMP said Fosseneuve was found dead and criminal activity is not believed to be a factor in her death.

RCMP said an autopsy will take place and the investigation continues.