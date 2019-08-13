A man reported missing on Aug. 9 has been found dead, RCMP said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from Garden Hill First Nation hasn’t been seen since Aug. 7 and First Nations safety officers had been going door-to-door in the community looking for information when the report was made.

On Aug. 10, he was found dead in the water near Monias Point by searchers, police said.

Mounties based in Island Lake and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the man’s death.