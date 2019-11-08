WINNIPEG -- East St. Paul RCMP are searching for a girl last seen in October.

Police said Anakeisha Sunshine Thomas, 14, was dropped off at a Tim Hortons on Henderson Highway in Winnipeg on Oct. 14 around 5 p.m. She hasn’t been seen since, however police said she spoke with a family member over the phone on Nov. 6.

Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Anakeisha is described as five foot seven, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie, black sweatpants, and black runners.

The RCMP said anyone with information is asked to contact East St. Paul RCMP at 204-667-6519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.