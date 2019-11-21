Missing girl, 15, found safe: RCMP
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 5:10PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 12:02PM CST
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: RCMP said Victoria Harlow has been safely located.
EARLIER: Headingley-based RCMP officers are searching for a teen girl they said was last seen Wednesday as school let out at a Winnipeg high school.
Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Victoria Harlow, 15, who was spotted at the school on Rouge Road at 3:30 p.m.
Harlow is described as being five foot five, 181 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair that had been dyed red.
She was wearing dark coloured leggings and a dark green jacket, police said.
Anyone with information about where Harlow may be is asked to call officers at 204-831-5929 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.