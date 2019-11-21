WINNIPEG -- Headingley-based RCMP officers are searching for a teen girl they said was last seen Wednesday as school let out at a Winnipeg high school.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Victoria Harlow, 15, who was spotted at the school on Rouge Road at 3:30 p.m.

Harlow is described as being five foot five, 181 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair that had been dyed red.

She was wearing dark coloured leggings and a dark green jacket, police said.

Anyone with information about where Harlow may be is asked to call officers at 204-831-5929 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.