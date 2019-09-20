UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Jenessa Ross has been safely located.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a teen girl they say was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on Friday, Sept. 13.

Jenessa Ross, 15, is described as being five foot three, 130 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing grey sweats, a black tank top, white Vans running shoes and a white Nike windbreaker when she went missing.

Anyone with information on where the teen may be is asked to contact investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.