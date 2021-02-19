WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Lily Baptiste was last seen on Thursday in the Osborne Village area.

She is described as five-foot-two with a small build and has short dark hair.

Police said a description of the clothing Baptiste was last seen wearing is not available.

Anyone with information about Baptiste’s location can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.