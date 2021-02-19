Advertisement
Missing girl last seen in Osborne Village: police
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 4:32PM CST
Lily Baptiste (Image source: Winnipeg police)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.
Lily Baptiste was last seen on Thursday in the Osborne Village area.
She is described as five-foot-two with a small build and has short dark hair.
Police said a description of the clothing Baptiste was last seen wearing is not available.
Anyone with information about Baptiste’s location can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.