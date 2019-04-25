

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: On Thursday police said the two children have been found.

EARLIER: The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking the public for help to find two missing children who are believed to be with their father.

Tristin Edward Fleury, 3, and Angel May Fleury, 4, were last seen in Waywayseecappo First Nation on April 24.

Their father was last seen driving a white 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 with the licence plate KBZ 701. Police allege they were told he could be driving impaired.

Officers are concerned for the children’s well-being and ask anyone with information about their location to contact 204-859-5070.