WINNIPEG -- A 41-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., who went missing on Dec. 26, has been safely located, RCMP say.

Robert Gilbert Genaille was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving his home in Dauphin. RCMP said at the time, it was believed he was heading to the grocery store. He may be in Dauphin or Brandon.

Genaille is described as five-foot-ten, weighing about 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a greyish green bulky jacket, black winter boots and possibly a toque and mitts.