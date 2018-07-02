Dauphin RCMP is looking for a 24-year-old man last seen at the Dauphin’s Countryfest grounds over the weekend.

Police said Danny Berhie Kidane was last seen by friends around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they received a report Kidane was missing Sunday at 10:40 a.m.

Kidane is described as five feet six inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts and flip flops.

Monday morning Dauphin’s Countryfest posted online about Kidane’s disappearance.



“On Saturday, June 30th, friends of Danny Kidane reported to the security at Dauphin’s Countryfest that he had not been seen or heard from since 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Dauphin’s Countryfest Inc. has been cooperating with RCMP in efforts to locate Danny Kidane whereabouts.”







Anyone with information is asked to call the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.