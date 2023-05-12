Missing man last seen in Osborne Village in April: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Robert Ramsay Hall, 30, was last heard from on April 30 in Osborne Village.

Winnipeg police described him as six feet tall with a medium build, blue eyes and curly blonde hair.

Police say Hall could be driving a blue 2011 Mazda 3, with a Quebec licence plate “P24XYB.”

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Winnipeg police.