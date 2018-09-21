

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for a 29-year-old man they said was last seen in the RM of Stuartburn Sept. 12.

William Pachniowski was initially reported missing on Aug. 29, 2018.

Police said he was at his father’s house in the Stuartburn area when last seen.

He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, 175 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Mounties said they are concerned for his wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment at 204-433-7433.

People can also submit tips anonymously through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.