Missing man safely located: police
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 8:51PM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:14PM CST
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 8:51PM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:14PM CST
(CTV News file image.)
WINNIPEG -- A 58-year-old man missing since the weekend has been found safe.
Winnipeg Police put a call to action out on Wednesday for the public to help find Greg Rado, who was last seen on Sunday.
In a release sent Thursday afternoon, police confirmed Rado was found safe.