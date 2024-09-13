WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man safely located: WPS

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A 24-year-old man, who had been missing since Thursday afternoon, has been found.

    Winnipeg police previously said the man was last seen in the city's Southdale neighbourhood.

    Police said the man was safely located on Friday morning. 

