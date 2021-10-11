Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, Mounties received a report that Bailey Poole was missing.

According to RCMP, he may now be in Winnipeg.

Police describe Poole as five-foot-ten in height, with a thin build and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information about Poole’s location, they are asked to call police at 204-433-7344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.