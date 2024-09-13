WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing Manitoba man safely located: RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP have safely located a missing man from Powerview-Pine Falls.

    The 20-year-old had been missing since Wednesday evening.

    RCMP previously said they were worried about the man's well-being and believed he was either in Winnipeg or Kenora.

    On Saturday morning, Mounties said the man had been located and thanked the public for their help.

