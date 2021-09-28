Missing Manitoba teen believed to be in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

A missing teenage boy from St Jean Baptiste, Man., is believed to be in Winnipeg.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, Drayston Roach, 15, left home around 7:10 a.m. on Monday morning to go to school in Morris, Man. Though some of his belongings were found at school, he did not go to any classes.

Roach was last seen on Monday near the Subway on Main Street in Morris. Police describe the teen as five-foot-ten and130 lbs, with a thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and blue hat. He was also carrying a black backpack and was riding a grey/blue “Giant” mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen Roach or may know where he is should call 204-746-6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.