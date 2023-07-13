Missing Manitoba teen last seen walking on highway: RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday walking on a highway.

Kash Linklater, a 15-year-old boy from Thompson, was reported missing on Wednesday around 2:35 p.m.

He was last seen walking south on Highway 6 near Paint Lake, where it’s believed he was trying to hitchhike. Police patrolled the area, but did not find Linklater.

Officers describe Linklater as five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and a beige shirt with a Hawaiian shirt over top. Police note he was carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag inside.

The RCMP is concerned for Linklater’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.