Missing Manitoba teen last seen walking on highway: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday walking on a highway.
Kash Linklater, a 15-year-old boy from Thompson, was reported missing on Wednesday around 2:35 p.m.
He was last seen walking south on Highway 6 near Paint Lake, where it’s believed he was trying to hitchhike. Police patrolled the area, but did not find Linklater.
Officers describe Linklater as five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and a beige shirt with a Hawaiian shirt over top. Police note he was carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag inside.
The RCMP is concerned for Linklater’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
