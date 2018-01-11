

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has lost another executive director.

The federally funded commission -- plagued by many staffing changes throughout its tenure -- says Debbie Reid has left the commission as executive director but it will not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.

In a statement, the commission thanks Reid for her contributions.

It says the inquiry's work will not be disrupted during the transition that will see its director of operations Calvin Wong act as interim executive director effective immediately.

The commission says it has a "sacred responsibility" to the 597 families and survivors who have already entrusted their stories to the inquiry and the 600 others registered to do so.

Reid, a former special adviser to the Assembly of First Nations, took the role of executive director in October, replacing Michele Moreau.