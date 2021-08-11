Advertisement
Missing Portage la Prairie man found safe: RCMP
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:16PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 5:15PM CST
William Paul Bateman (pictured) was last seen on August 7, 2021, leaving his home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie. (Supplied: RCMP)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: RCMP say William Paul Bateman has been found safe, and thank the public for its help.
ORIGINAL: Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 64-year-old man last seen over the weekend in Portage la Prairie.
RCMP said William Paul Bateman was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 7, around 1:15 a.m., leaving his home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie.
Bateman was reported missing to the RCMP on Tuesday.
RELATED IMAGES