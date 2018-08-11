

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: The Winnipeg Police Service said George Lepine, 80, has been found dead.

No foul play is suspected.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find missing 80-year-old, George Lepine.

The senior citizen was last seen around North Kildonan on the morning of Thursday, August 9.

He was last seen wearing thin framed glasses, a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police are concerned with his well-being and are asking anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6250.