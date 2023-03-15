Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP

Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Mounties say Morningstar Bear was last seen in the Steinbach, Man. area at around 2 p.m. on March 10.

They say she may be in the Winnipeg or Brandon area.

Bear is five-foot-four and weighs 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Bear has piercings in her ears, nose and lip, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, black shoes and blue headphones.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCMP at 204-326-4452.