Missing Stonewall man found alive near landfill
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:44AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:16PM CST
The Stonewall landfill is pictured on April 14, 2020. A missing 70-year-old man was found alive in a shed at the landfill. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)
WINNIPEG -- A Stonewall man missing since Monday has been found alive.
Officers located William (Billy) Swanton in a heated shed near the city’s landfill.
The 70-year-old had been reported missing since Monday after leaving the Stonewall hospital.
Crews had been searching much of Tuesday morning
This is a breaking news story. More to come.