Missing teen found dead: Winnipeg police

A missing Winnipeg teen has been found dead.

On Monday, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that Inuka Gunathilaka was found deceased.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Gunathilaka was last seen on May 24 in the Fort Richmond area.

The community searched tirelessly for the teenager, with hundreds of people getting involved. The search ended after a body was found last week, but police did not confirm if it was Gunathilaka.

Gunathilaka’s family is asking for privacy at this time.