WINNIPEG -- RCMP said a missing teen who was last seen on June 25 has been found safe.

The teen was last seen leaving a school in Portage la Prairie around 10 a.m. RCMP and her family were concerned for her safety.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the girl was found safe.

