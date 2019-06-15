

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Julia Flett, who is known to frequent the central area of Winnipeg, was last heard from on June 9.

She is described as five-foot-five, with a thin-to-medium-build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 205-986-6250.