WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a missing teenage girl who was last seen in mid-October.

Precious Jewel Keeper was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End and is known to frequent the area.

She is described as five foot eight, about 131 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.