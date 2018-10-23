Featured
Missing teen last seen at Winnipeg mall: RCMP
Supplied photo of Rose Angnaluktitark.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:37PM CST
RCMP in Steinbach are searching for a teen last seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 13.
Police said Rose Angnaluktitark, 16, was at Kildonan Place around 3:20 p.m. that day.
Angnaluktitark is described as being five-foot-five and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and long auburn hair and was wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie when she was last seen.
Police ask anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.