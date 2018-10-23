

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Steinbach are searching for a teen last seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 13.

Police said Rose Angnaluktitark, 16, was at Kildonan Place around 3:20 p.m. that day.

Angnaluktitark is described as being five-foot-five and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and long auburn hair and was wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie when she was last seen.

Police ask anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.