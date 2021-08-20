Advertisement
Missing teen last seen in Garden City: Winnipeg police
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 10:53AM CST
Shira Wabash was last seen in the Garden City area on Aug. 18, 2021 (Winnipeg Police Service handout)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the safety of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Shira Wabash was last seen in the area of Garden City.
She is five-foot-four with a medium build, and has medium-length dark brown hair with light ends and the bottom half of her hair shaved.
Police said a clothing description was not available.
Anyone with information on Wabash’s location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.