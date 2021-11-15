Missing teen last seen in The Pas: RCMP

THE PAS, Man. -

RCMP in The Pas is concerned for the well-being of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Nakeeya Head-Dumas of Pukatawagan was last seen Sunday night in the 800 block of Connaught Avenue in The Pas. She was reported missing Monday morning.

She is approximately four-foot-two and weighs 100 pounds with a thin build. She has long black hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on her location can call RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6200, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.