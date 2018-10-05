

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: The Thompson RCMP said Kelly Castel has been found safe.

They thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: The RCMP are searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen in Thompson, Man. on Sept. 27.

Kelly John Castel was last seen at his home on McGill Place.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with stripes and carrying a grey backpack.

RCMP say he could have travelled to The Pas.

His disappearance was reported to police on Oct. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).