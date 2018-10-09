

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Winnipeg on the evening of Oct. 1.

Police said Ethan Sage Pottery was reported missing at 2 a.m. on Oct. 2. The Lake St. Martin teen had come to the city with his grandmother to visit family and left around 6 p.m., police said. He has not been seen since.

Pottery is described as five-foot-four, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with red stripes, black pants and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Gypsumville at 204-659-5224 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.