UPDATE: Connor Souva has been safely located, RCMP said Wednesday.

The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

EARLIER: RCMP are asking for help to find a 16-year-old boy from La Salle, Man., who has been missing since Monday.

Connor Kadence Souva was last seen leaving St. Norbert Collegiate around 11 a.m.

He is described as five-foot-six, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. RCMP say he might be wearing a black hoodie or red windbreaker jacket.

Souva is known to frequent Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie, Man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers.