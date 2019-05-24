

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since May 20.

Dawn Duck was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top and Nike shoes.

She is described as five-foot-nine with a thin build and long brown hair.

Police are concerned for Duck’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.