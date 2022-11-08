Missing teens believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is searching for two teenagers from Lorette who are missing and may be in Winnipeg.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP received a report of a missing 14-year-old on Nov. 4. According to a news release, George Hassan was last seen on Nov. 1, when he left his home in Lorette on foot.

RCMP believe he is with Angelina Powderhorn, 16, who was reported missing from Lorette on Nov. 7.

Hassan is five-foot-one, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a black and red sweater, red pants and a blue/black jacket.

Powderhorn is five-foot-five, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Nov. 4 wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, black toque and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7433.