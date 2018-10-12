

Thompson RCMP have safely located 15-year-old Theresa Miles.

BEFORE

A 15-year-old Thompson, Man. girl last seen on Oct. 6 is believed to be somewhere in the area of the northern community, RCMP said Friday.

Theresa Miles was reported missing at 10 p.m. on Oct. 6, after last being spotted in the city’s Westwood area at around 12:45 p.m. that day.

She is described as being five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, blue skinny jeans and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators in Thompson at 204-677-6909 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.