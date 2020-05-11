Missing Winnipeg man found dead: police
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 8:21AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:27AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The search for a Winnipeg man missing since last week came to a tragic end.
Winnipeg police announced Wednesday morning Yasir Rahama was located deceased.
Rahama, 24, was last seen in the Westwood area of the city on May 7.
No criminality is suspected in Rahama’s death at this time.
Police thanked the public for their assistance.