Missing Winnipeg man last seen a week ago in North End: police
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 12:31PM CST
Amninder Grewal has not been seen since April 15 (Image source: Winnipeg Police)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help to find a 31-year-old man who has not been seen in nearly a week.
Amninder Grewal was last seen in the North End on April 15 at 6:30 p.m., and police said they’re concerned for his wellbeing.
He is five-foot-eleven with a thin build, and has short black hair, brown eyes and a full black beard.
Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoody.
Anyone with information about Grewal’s location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.