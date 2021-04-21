WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help to find a 31-year-old man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Amninder Grewal was last seen in the North End on April 15 at 6:30 p.m., and police said they’re concerned for his wellbeing.

He is five-foot-eleven with a thin build, and has short black hair, brown eyes and a full black beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoody.

Anyone with information about Grewal’s location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.