Missing Winnipeg teen found safe
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 11:39AM CST Last Updated Friday, January 8, 2021 1:33PM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A teenager reported missing Friday morning in Winnipeg has been found safe.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed Friday afternoon that the 16-year-old, who was missing since Thursday, had been safely located.
The teens photo and the original story have been removed.