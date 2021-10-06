Missing Winnipeg teen last seen in North End

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned about the wellbeing of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Emily Fontaine was last seen in the North End of Winnipeg. Police announced her disappearance on Wednesday.

She is five-foot-three and weighs 125 pounds with a medium build. She has brown medium length hair and brown eyes.

Police said Fontaine was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and white runners.

Anyone with information on her location can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.