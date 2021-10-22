Missing Winnipeg teen safely located: WPS

Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Winnipeg teenager at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Less than an hour later, officers said she had been safely found. (File Image) Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Winnipeg teenager at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Less than an hour later, officers said she had been safely found. (File Image)

