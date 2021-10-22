Missing Winnipeg teen safely located: WPS
Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Winnipeg teenager at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Less than an hour later, officers said she had been safely found. (File Image)
Winnipeg -
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has safely located a missing 14-year-old girl.
She was last seen on Thursday in the William Whyte area.
Police asked for the public’s help in finding her at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Less than an hour later, officers said she had been safely found.
CTV has removed the girl’s name and photo, as she is a minor.