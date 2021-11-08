Missing Winnipeg woman last seen on William Avenue: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a 27-year-old woman missing since last Thursday.

Jasmine Chartrand was last seen in the 700 block of William Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Police said Chartrand is five-foot-four and has a thin build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. A description of the clothes she was wearing at the time was not available.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.