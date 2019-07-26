

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old woman they said was last seen in the central area of the city in late June.

Police said they are concerned for the well-being of the woman, Natalie Zeemel, who hasn’t been seen since June 20 and is said to spend time in the Lac du Bonnet, Man., area.

Zeemel is described as being five foot eight, with a slim build and weighing 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.