Missing woman and young son safely located: Police
UPDATE: In a news release early Wednesday morning, Winnipeg Police reported that Allison Mousseau and her son, Antonio Traverse, had been safely located.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg woman and her infant son.
The Winnipeg Police Service said 34-year-old Allison Mousseau was last seen on Sept. 7 pushing her two-month-old son Antonio Traverse in a stroller in the Point Douglas area.
Mousseau is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair which is usually kept up, and brown eyes. Officers said Mousseau usually pushed Traverse in a black stroller.
Police say they are concerned for Mousseau and Traverse’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
