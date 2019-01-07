

CTV Winnipeg





A 29-year-old woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Thompson, Man.

RCMP received a call Sunday around 5:50 p.m. about a dead woman discovered outside of a home.

Police identified the body as the Thompson woman who was reported missing on Jan. 3.

The Mounties have not yet determined whether or not her death was criminal, but an autopsy is pending.

The major crime unit continues to investigate.