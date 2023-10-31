WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing woman found safe: Manitoba RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP

    The Manitoba RCMP said a missing 53-year-old woman has been found safe.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the woman was reported missing from Flin Flon around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. According to police, she left an address on Third Avenue earlier in the day and hadn’t been seen since.

    On Tuesday morning, police announced the woman was safely located.

    The RCMP thanked the public for its help.

