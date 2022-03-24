Missing woman found safe: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said a missing 46-year-old woman has been found safe.
On Thursday, police said Tracie Harper was last seen in the Transcona area on March 17. On Friday, officers announced she was safely located.
CTV News Winnipeg has no further information on the situation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Oligarchs who are, and aren't, speaking out against Russia's invasion
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters a new month, the wealthy elite close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are facing a radically changing set of circumstances far from the frontlines.
How sanctions on Russia are shaking up the superyacht world
Superyachts have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks as more and more vessels linked to Russian oligarchs are temporarily frozen.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
Prince William and Kate arrive in The Bahamas amid colonial reckoning
Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in The Bahamas on Thursday for the third leg of a Caribbean tour that has been marked by protests over the British Empire's legacy and signs of waning influence of the monarchical system.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competition
A Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Head of one of Saskatoon's biggest venues says PST change came 'out of the blue'
For TCU Place, one of Saskatoon’s biggest venues for concerts and shows, the province’s expansion of the provincial sales tax (PST) to include admission and entertainment charges was disappointing and '100 per cent a surprise.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury firefighters searching for occupants in apartment fire
Sudbury firefighters are battling a second-floor blaze in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning.
-
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.
-
OPP's search and recovery unit locates body of missing Huntsville man
Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto Mayor John Tory to run for a third term in October's election
John Tory is hoping to lead Canada’s largest city for four more years.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | From growing up hungry to feeding Toronto: Beloved Banjara Indian opens third location
This week, owner Rajesh Veerella opened a third Banjara location at 777 Danforth Road in Scarborough.
-
Toronto couple finds Confederate flag in Airbnb rental, company admits it 'mishandled' the situation
A Toronto couple is looking to raise awareness and seek accountability after they found a Confederate flag hanging inside their booked Airbnb rental.
Calgary
-
'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests
Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.
-
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 years
In the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Critics call on wealthy Quebecers to donate proposed $500 credit
Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthy residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.
-
TVA anchor Pierre Bruneau announces his retirement
After 46 years as an anchor at TVA, Pierre Bruneau announced during the 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday that he will retire on June 16.
Ottawa
-
Protester regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
-
Province appoints three new people to Ottawa Police Services Board
The province has appointed three new people to the Ottawa Polices Services Board, weeks after its previous appointees resigned in the wake of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford visiting Ottawa today
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott are scheduled to make an announcement in Ottawa at 11 a.m.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, spike in cases, in weekly update
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The province is also reporting 13 COVID-19-related deaths between March 16 and March 22.
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is accused of sending residents misinformation about a proposed consumption and treatment services site.
-
Waterloo Region soccer fans cheering on Canada to make World Cup
There's been a certain air of excitement at Edelweiss Tavern recently, as the Canadian men's national soccer team is on the cusp of making history.
-
Parents upset over autism policy at St. Marys animal rescue
An animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nation says moving may be safest after devastating wildfires, floods
The chief of a First Nation in British Columbia's Nicola Valley that was evacuated by both wildfires and floods last year says he wants more land for the community in a safer area.
-
LIVE @ 9:30 PT
LIVE @ 9:30 PT | B.C. premier to make announcement as gas prices remain high in the province
British Columbia’s record-breaking gas prices are expected to be addressed Friday, as Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement.
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction company
A Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 1,000 shipyard workers may go on strike amid labour dispute in Esquimalt, B.C.
Hundreds of workers in Esquimalt, B.C., could be hitting the picket lines after unionized employees of Seaspan Victoria met Thursday to potentially approve a strike.
-
Rare fin whale found dead on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast may have been struck by boat
A group of scientists are trying to determine how and why a rare fin whale was found dead on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast last week.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in Island Health as 60 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Thursday, though six deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.